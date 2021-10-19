Over 6 Kg Gold Hidden In Lantern Seized From Hyderabad Airport

The gold paste was concealed in a rechargeable lantern.

More than six kg gold paste, concealed in a rechargeable lantern, has been seized from a passenger who flew in from Dubai at the Hyderabad airport today.

The gold - 6.06 kg - is valued at Rs 2.96 crore.

A case of smuggling has been filed against the passenger, who arrived by flight EK 524 from Dubai, and further investigation is underway, customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport said.

Many such cases of gold smuggling have been busted recently by custom officials where fliers have tried to sneak the precious metal into the country.

Earlier this month, the Hyderabad customs officials seized over 1,200 grams of gold in the form of paste from a female Sudanese passenger. She had concealed in her undergarments and hand-baggage.



In September, gold worth Rs 43.55 lakh was recovered from inside the undergarments of a passenger back from Sharjah. The Indian national allegedly hid 895.20 grams of gold in paste form in his underwear.



In another such incident reported in July, Chennai customs caught a man who carried about 810 grams of gold worth over Rs 40 lakh in his rectum from Dubai. The gold was carried in the form of four bundles of gold paste.