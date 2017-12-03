Osmania University Student Allegedly Hangs Himself Over Exam Stress

Protests erupted at the Hyderabad's Osmania University after a 20-year-old student allegedly committed suicide today by hanging himself.The body of E Murali, a first-year student of MSc Physics at the university, was found hanging in the washroom of one of the hostels on the campus this evening, a senior police official told news agency PTI.A suicide note which was found from the scene, purportedly written by Murali, said that he had never failed in exams and did not want do so, the police said.The student seemed to be in depression and further investigations are currently on, the police added.After learning about the student's death a large number of students gathered near the hostel demanding action against university officials.