An air rifle, an open jeep and 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' from Sholay combined may work for a movie, but a man in Hyderabad tried to copy it for a social media reel and got a police case along with views.

A video is now viral on social media where a 21-year-old man, Afeezuddin, is travelling in an open jeep, with an air rifle on the dashboard and the iconic song 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' from Sholay playing in the background. The police have registered a case for "creating a nuisance". The video was shot near the Sarvi Hotel on Road No. 1, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.