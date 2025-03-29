Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Open Jeep, Gun, 'Mehbooba Mehbooba': Reel Stunt Lands Hyderabad Man In Trouble

The police have registered a case for "creating a nuisance". The video was shot near the Sarvi Hotel on Road No. 1, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Read Time: 1 min
Share

The police apprehended the 21-year-old man along with the jeep driver.

An air rifle, an open jeep and 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' from Sholay combined may work for a movie, but a man in Hyderabad tried to copy it for a social media reel and got a police case along with views.

A video is now viral on social media where a 21-year-old man, Afeezuddin, is travelling in an open jeep, with an air rifle on the dashboard and the iconic song 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' from Sholay playing in the background. The police have registered a case for "creating a nuisance". The video was shot near the Sarvi Hotel on Road No. 1, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

The police apprehended the 21-year-old man along with the jeep driver and seized the air gun, which featured in the reel.

The accused is a videographer by profession and often uses the air gun to make reels, the police said. 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Hyderabad, Reel
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now