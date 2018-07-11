On CCTV, Man Seen Riding Bike On Wrong Side While On Phone, Crashes

The doctors declared him brain dead and a case has been registered with the Hyderabad police.

Hyderabad | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: July 11, 2018 16:14 IST
The man was talking over the phone and simultaneously riding on the wrong side of the road.

Hyderabad: 

A 35-year-old man died after his bike crashed into another bike while he was talking on the phone and simultaneously riding on the wrong side of the road.

In the CCTV footage dated July 9, the man is seen talking on the phone. He then places his phone between his ear and shoulder, starts the bike and swerves towards the wrong side of the road. Just a few metres ahead, his bike crashes into with another bike with two men on it. People can be seen rushing to the man's aid, but he died on the spot. The two men on the other bike are safe.

Watch the CCTV Footage here:
 


