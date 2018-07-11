On CCTV, Man Seen Riding Bike On Wrong Side While On Phone, Crashes

The man was talking over the phone and simultaneously riding on the wrong side of the road.

A 35-year-old man died after his bike crashed into another bike while he was talking on the phone and simultaneously riding on the wrong side of the road.

In the CCTV footage dated July 9, the man is seen talking on the phone. He then places his phone between his ear and shoulder, starts the bike and swerves towards the wrong side of the road. Just a few metres ahead, his bike crashes into with another bike with two men on it. People can be seen rushing to the man's aid, but he died on the spot. The two men on the other bike are safe.

Watch the CCTV Footage here:



#WATCH: 35-year-old man riding a two-wheeler crashed into another two-wheeler in Hyderabad when he was trying to move on to the wrong side of the road while talking on cell phone. Doctors have declared him brain dead. Case registered. (09.07.18) pic.twitter.com/1oQQGLzW2F - ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018



The doctors declared him brain dead and a case has been registered with the Hyderabad police.