NGO Helps Improve Facilities At Hyderabad's 80-Year-Old Hospital

The 180-bed Nizamia General Hospital is popularly known as Charminar Dawakana. (Representational)

Helping Hand Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has come forward to support the Government Nizamia General Hospital, which was built by the last Nizam of Hyderabad, to promote Unani medicine.

The city-based NGO has volunteered to improve patient care services and facilities at the hospital built in 1938 near Charminar.

The HHF has provided an ambulance, enhanced lighting, arranged new bedsheets and installed window glasses and bathroom doors. It has also deployed trained health care workers to assist patients.

The 180-bed Nizamia General Hospital, popularly known as 'Charminar Dawakana', has been providing services to the economically weaker sections.

Around 70 per cent of patients admitted in Nizamia Hospital are suffering from stroke-related complications in which more than half are adult bread earners and almost 90 per cent from economically weaker sections.

"We will continue to engage with Nizamia to enhance patient experience as we have been doing in other major public hospitals," said Mujtaba Hasan Askari, founder trustee of Helping Hand Foundation.

The last Nizam's grandson Nawab Najaf Ali Khan lauded the NGO for the development works it has taken up at the hospital.