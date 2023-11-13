9 Dead In Hyderabad Building Fire That Began From Godown Storing Oil Drums

A massive fire broke out at a building in Hyderabad on Monday, killing at least nine people, the police said.

The fire started from the ground floor of the multi-storeyed apartment complex, where some drums containing chemicals were stored, and then spread to other floors.

Over 20 people have so far been evacuated from the building, a senior Fire Department official told reporters.

Most of the victims were staying on the first and second floors as tenants.

The people living on the third and fourth floors sustained minor injuries.

The building owner has been identified as Ramesh Jaiswal and is currently on the run. He was using the ground floor as a godown for oil drums and cans.

Meanwhile, during the rescue operation, firefighters were seen saving a child and a woman trapped in the building.

In a video tweeted by the news agency ANI, the rescue team can be seen pulling the child and the woman out of a window from the first floor of the building using a temporary staircase.

#WATCH | Daring rescue of a child and woman amid massive fire in a storage godown located in an apartment complex in Bazarghat, Nampally of Hyderabad

The clip also shows firefighters trying to douse the fire using water cannon.