Man Attacks Wife, Her Family With Knife Near Police Station In Hyderabad

A 35-year-old man allegedly attacked and injured his wife and four of her family members near a police station in Hyderabad today.

The man, a painter by profession, and his wife had been separated since the last few months.

In the morning, the man reached his wife's workplace and allegedly harassed her for money, the police said.

Following this, the woman, her mother and sisters decided to approach the police and register a complaint.

However, the man attacked them with a knife near the police station.

Police officials rushed to the spot and arrested the man.

The women were admitted to a hospital and their condition is said to be stable, the police said.