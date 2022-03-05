Man Arrested In 2001 Gets 16-Year Jail Term, Fined Rs 26,000

Hyderabad: Police said the man was among three arrested in 2001. (Representational)

A local court has sentenced a man, arrested along with two others in 2001 for terror and anti-national activities, to 16 years imprisonment, police said on Saturday.

The court on Friday convicted Abdul Aziz alias Gidda Aziz and fined him Rs 26,000, said a press release from the police.

On August 28, 2001, the Hyderabad Task Force caught three people, including Abdul Aziz, in the city for possessing a Belgium-made pistol, five live cartridges, electric detonators, fake passport and one empty cartridge with a plan to sabotage and blow up government installations thereby triggering terrorism and promoting enmity among different communities, said the release.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and a charge-sheet was filed, it said.

After trial, one of the accused in the case was convicted and sentenced to 16 years imprisonment by a court in 2011.

The third accused in the case was acquitted, the release said.

