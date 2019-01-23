100 Kg Marijuana Seized By Excise Officials In Hyderabad, Arrest 2

Hyderabad: 100 kb marijuana was seized near Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad

Two people were arrested on Tuesday by the Excise officials and 100 kilograms of marijuana were seized from them.

The officials arrested the accused and seized the marijuana near Ramoji Film City, where it was kept in a car. Another accused was also found sitting inside the car, who was later arrested by the officials.

"On receiving credible information the Excise officials were conducting routine watch at Malakpet area, where a person identified as Srinivas was found moving in a suspicious manner. Our officials stopped and checked him on which our officials found two kilograms marijuana inside one packet," Vivekananda Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Excise in Hyderabad told ANI.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that after interrogation, the accused said that he along with another person who came from Vishakapatnam, had a car parked near Ramoji Film City, which had 100 kilograms marijuana.

According to the Excise department, the accused was in Malakpet area to show the marijuana sample to a client for selling. The client who gave the order to Srinivas is yet to be identified.