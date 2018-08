The case was registered under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act (Representational)

A case was today registered against the administrator of a private school in Hyderabad in connection with the putting up of a banner which allegedly insulted the national flag, police said.

The case was registered under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act on a complaint from a police constable, they said.

Advertisement

The school at Hyderabad's Yakutpura put up the banner in connection with the Independence Day celebrations and it allegedly violated the provisions of the act.