In KTR vs Telangana Government, A Farmhouse Is Latest Flashpoint

The Janwada farmhouse is allegedly constructed illegally in a preserved area.

A farmhouse has become the latest flashpoint between the Telangana government and former state minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, commonly known as KTR.

The Janwada farmhouse - allegedly constructed illegally in a preserved area - could be bulldozed as the Telangana High Court has rejected the plea of realtor Pratap Reddy Badvelu to stay its demolition by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

HYDRAA was recently introduced by the Congress government in Telangana. Revanth Reddy has claimed for years now that the property was actually owned by KTR but it is in the name of his benami, Pradeep Reddy.

KT Rama Rao has denied the allegation in court and outside too.

Addressing the media today, KTR said he did not own any farmhouse and dared HYDRAA to act against Congress ministers and leaders: "The farmhouse belongs to my friend. I took it on lease eight months ago. If it is in the Full Tank Level (FTL) or buffer zone, I will accompany you to demolish it. I welcome demolishing it."

He said action should also be taken against the farmhouses owned by prominent Congress leaders, which are allegedly built in FTLs or buffer zones. "HYDRAA does not have the guts to demolish the farms of big Congress leaders built in lakes," KTR stated, listing out several high-profile names.

KTR pointed to the farmhouses of Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, KVP Ramachandra Rao, MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, and Congress leader Madhu Yashki, all allegedly constructed in similar zones under FTL.

He further dismissed HYDRAA's enforcement efforts, mockingly referring to the agency as "hydra or amoeba."

In April 2022, Revanth Reddy - who was then a Congress MP - had filed a petition with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), alleging that the farmhouse was illegally located in the GO 111 area, which is part of the protected Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs.

A case was filed at that time against Revanth Reddy for allegedly flying a drone over the farmhouse and filming videos that were subsequently posted on social media.

The NGT had ordered the formation of a joint committee to inspect the site and submit a report. In response, Pradeep Reddy filed an appeal in the High Court, asserting that his constructions were legal.

KTR also filed a petition in the High Court, denying ownership of the farmhouse and requesting the court to set aside the NGT's orders.

The High Court had earlier granted an interim stay on the NGT's orders.

With the formation of HYDRAA, which is tasked with removing encroachments and illegal constructions in the GO 111 area, Pradeep Reddy once again approached the High Court. He argued that his farmhouse was being falsely linked to a politician and expressed concern that the government might demolish it with ulterior motives. He made the HYDRAA commissioner a respondent in his petition.

HYDRAA was established for planning, organising, coordinating and implementing the measures for preparedness and prevention of urban disasters, for coordination with other state and national agencies for prompt response and rescue operations in any disaster situation or disaster that may arise in the region.

The Chief Minister is the chairman of the governing body, which has ministers for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Revenue and Disaster Management, in charge ministers of Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts, the Greater Hyderabad Mayor, the Director General of Police and other higher officials as members.