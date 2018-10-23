Hyderabad Woman Stranded In Somalia, Brother Seeks Sushma Swaraj's Help

Mohammedi Begum married Somalia national Sayeed Hassan Ibrahim in 2003.

A woman from Hyderabad, who has been living in Somalia since 2013, is allegedly being mistreated and tortured by her in-laws.

Mohammad Wahiuddin, brother of Mohammedi Begum, alleged that her sisters-in-law don't provide adequate food to her.

"My sister Mohammedi Begum got married to Somalian national Sayeed Hassan Ibrahim in 2003 in Hyderabad and they both used to stay with us in our home in Hyderabad for around ten years," her brother Wahiuddin told news agency ANI.

During these 10 years, they were blessed with three sons and two daughters.

"In 2013, my sister's husband said that his parents in Somalia want to see their children. So my sister along with her five children went to Somalia on April 1, 2013," he said, adding that Sayeed stayed in Hyderabad for one long year and then shifted to America.

"My sister and her kids have been stuck in Somalia since 2013 and are facing a lot of problems. She is being tortured by her in-laws, they are not even providing adequate food to eat," he added.

He also urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Embassy of India in Somalia to intervene and rescue his sister and her children.

"My only appeal to both Sushma Ji and the Indian Embassy in Somalia is they should rescue my sister and her kids and bring them home to India without any further delay," Wahuiddin said.