Hyderabad Woman Set On Fire By Husband Over Family Dispute

Share EMAIL PRINT The woman has sustained 80 per cent burn injuries, police said. (file photo) Hyderabad: A 48-year-old woman was set on fire by her husband over a family dispute in Hyderabad, police said today.



The incident took place at 4 am when Mallesh Goud, 53, poured petrol on his wife, Mangamma, who was sleeping in another room, they added.



Goud locked the room and fled away from the spot.



The woman was rescued by her neighbour, who later admitted her to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.



She has sustained 80 per cent burn injuries and her condition remains to be critical.



According to police, Goud is a drunkard and his drinking habit used to lead to fights between the two. A couple of times, he had even threatened to kill Mangamma.



A case of attempt to murder and subjecting wife to cruelty has been registered against Goud, who is absconding. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused.



(with inputs from ANI)



