Hyderabad Woman, Allegedly Drunk, Assaulted Infant Daughter; Sent To Jail

The child has fortunately not suffered any permanent disability from injury

A woman in Hyderabad has been sentenced to one year in prison for physically assaulting and hurting her child almost three years ago.

The incident took place in December 2016 when district child protection officer Panuganti Sathish Babu complained that a 20-year-old woman had banged the head of her one-and-a-half year old daughter to the ground when she was drunk.

The parents of the woman, her 47-year-old father and 37-year-old mother, were also named co-accused in the case. They were imposed a fine of Rs 1,150.

The five-year-old child is studying in LKG at the government-run school in Hyderabad, the police says. The child has fortunately not suffered any permanent disability from the injury caused by her mother.

