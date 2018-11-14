Hyderabad Teen Jailed For Posting Private Pictures Of Woman Online

The man tagged the woman's friends and family in a demeaning post about her (Representational)

A 19-year-old student has been sentenced to three days in prison by a court in Hyderabad for posting a married woman's private pictures on a social networking website.

The Special Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Hyderabad also fined the teen Rs 200 for creating a fake ID on the social networking site and posting the private pictures of the woman. The teen - Shaik Mudabbir Ahmed - went on to demean the woman by tagging her friends and family in those photos, a release from the Hyderabad Police said.

"By doing so, the man tried to create a rift between the woman and her husband," the release stated, adding that a "SHE" team (the police wing tasked with cracking down on stalkers and harassers) caught Ahmed and brought him to court.

The court then sentenced him to three days in prison after the investigation found him guilty of his charge.

