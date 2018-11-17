Hyderabad Traffic Top Cop Violates Traffic Rules, Claims To Fine Himself

Passers-by uploaded photos of the car and challenged Hyderabad traffic police to fine the officer

A fine for disobeying traffic rules would be nothing out of the ordinary but the person served a ticket in Hyderabad on Thursday happened to be a top city traffic police officer. Anil Kumar, an additional commissioner of traffic police in Hyderabad, parked his car in a no-parking zone near a city police station, according to news agency ANI.

The officer defended himself by saying he was unaware of his car being parked in a no-parking zone.

"I was on a visit to Makankali Traffic Police Station in the afternoon of November 15 and it was not in my notice that my driver has parked my vehicle in the no-parking zone," Mr Kumar told ANI.

The incident emerged after passers-by uploaded photos of the car on social media and challenged the Hyderabad traffic police to fine the officer for not following the rules, an ANI report said.

Traffic police officials ultimately relented and fined their boss for not obeying the rules.

However, the top cop claimed to have directed officials under him to impose the fine, which he says he paid up "immediately".

"I informed my officials to issue a fine on my vehicle and I asked my driver to pay for it. A fine of Rs 235 was imposed for wrong parking and was immediately paid," he said, quoted by ANI.

(With Inputs From ANI)