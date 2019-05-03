Flying Of Drones, Paragliders Banned In Hyderabad For 6 Months

Flying of drones and paragliders has been banned in Hyderabad (Representational)

Flying of drones, paragliders and remote-controlled microlight aircraft has been banned in Hyderabad for six months from May 5 following inputs that terrorist and anti-social elements might carry out attacks through such flying objects, police said.

The ban would be in force from May 5 to November 4, a police release said.

The orders were issued in the wake of inputs that "terrorist and anti-social" elements may organize attacks through such flying object, an official release quoting city police commissioner Anjani Kumar said.

Anyone contravening the order would be punished under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), apart from other rules of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

