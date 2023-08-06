Hyderabad Teacher Charged For Harassing, Stalking Girl Student: Cops

Further investigation is underway, said police. (Representational)

A physical education teacher was booked under POCSO Act on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student in Telangana's Attapur, police said.

"A case was registered against a PT teacher from SR DG school in Attapur police station limits. He is accused to have abused, harassed and stalked a girl student on the phone. The case was registered under the POCSO Act and the investigation is ongoing," Srikanth Reddy, a sub-inspector at Attapur police station said.

The case was registered on a complaint by the girl's mother, the officer informed.

Further investigation is underway.

