A management student reportedly hanged herself during a video call with her boyfriend at her hostel in Hyderabad, police said today.Hanisha Chowdhary was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Hanisha belonged to Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, about 350 km from Hyderabad, and stayed at a private hostel in Hyderabad's Kompally. Last night, she took the extreme step while talking to her friend, police said.A senior police officer said they have recovered the girl's mobile phone and investigations are on.