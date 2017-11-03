Hyderabad Police Ban Flying Of Drones, Para-Gliders For Month

The city police today ordered banning the flying of drones, para-gliders and micro-light aircraft for a month starting November 8 in the wake of inputs that "terrorist and anti social" elements may organise attacks through such flying object.According to an official order issued by the city police commissioner M Mahendar Reddy, the no-flying order is being issued in the wake of inputs it received that "terrorist and anti social" elements may organise attacks through such flying object.There is an increasing trend by events organisers to use remote controlled drones for getting aerial view for live telecasts and photography of various events, the statement said.No Non-Government agency, organisation or individual will be allowed to launch Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Unmanned Aerial Survey (UAS) among others, it added. He said some inputs have been received by Intelligence agencies about the possibility of attacks by terrorist or anti social elements using flying devices and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility which may lead to grave danger to human life, health, safety and damage to public property on that account."And whereas , it is necessary that reasonable checks are imposed on activities of such anti social elements in the limits of Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate to prevent the attack through remote controlled drones or through para-gliders or through remotely controlled micro-light aircraft," it said.Government agencies and organisations should obtain appropriate clearance from local police and aviation authorities before launching any UAS/UAV for any purpose, it further said.Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and the ban will remain in force from November 8 to December 7, it said.