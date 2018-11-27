Mother, Son Found Dead In Their Home In Hyderabad

Police suspect that the two were killed allegedly by their relatives over an ongoing property dispute in their family.

Hyderabad | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: November 27, 2018 13:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mother, Son Found Dead In Their Home In Hyderabad

The dead bodies have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.


Hyderabad: 

A mother and son were found brutally murdered at their Hyderabad home on Monday evening.

Vanishwari, 45, and her son Natraj, 22, were hit on their heads and were found bleeding on the floor. Police suspect that the two were killed allegedly by their relatives over an ongoing property dispute in their family.

The dead bodies have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and Vanishwari's husband has been taken to the police station for further investigation.

(With Inputs From ANI)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

hyderabadtwin murdermother son found dead

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Arvind KejriwalLive TVIndiGo Tamil NewsJack MaHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusManmohan SinghHarmanpreet KaurMate 20 ProWhatsAppDuke 125Suresh Raina

................................ Advertisement ................................