Mother, Son Found Dead In Their Home In Hyderabad

A mother and son were found brutally murdered at their Hyderabad home on Monday evening.

Vanishwari, 45, and her son Natraj, 22, were hit on their heads and were found bleeding on the floor. Police suspect that the two were killed allegedly by their relatives over an ongoing property dispute in their family.

The dead bodies have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and Vanishwari's husband has been taken to the police station for further investigation.



(With Inputs From ANI)