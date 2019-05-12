Hyderabad Metro To Run Till 1 AM Tonight For IPL Final

Hyderabad metro will run till 1 am tonight for final IPL between CSK and Mumbai Indians.

The Hyderabad metro timings have been extended till 1 am tonight as the city is hosting the final round of the Indian Premier League or IPL. At previous occasions when the city hosted the IPL, the Hyderabad metro ran till 11:45 PM, but considering heavy rush for today's cricket match, the timings have been extended further, an official from Hyderabad Metro confirmed.

Heavy security has been arranged at metro stations close to the stadium as more footfall is expected. Special command and control centres will monitor the CCTV footage around the stadium.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians, two most successful teams in IPL, will fight for supremacy in the final to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match will begin at 7:30 PM.

For three-time champions Chennai Super Kings, who have entered their eighth final, it has been another remarkable season after last year when they made a triumphant return having served a two-year suspension.



Whatever the outcome may be, the final in Hyderabad will add another memorable chapter to their longtime rivalry.

