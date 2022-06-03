Hyderabad Mercedes Gang-Rape: BJP Workers Protest At Police Station

BJP workers carried out a massive protest at a city police station after a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped by a group of schoolboys inside a Mercedes car in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. No one has been arrested in the case so far.

The accused are all Class 11 and 12 students and belong to "politically influential" families, say the police. An MLA's son is believed to be part of the group, but the police say he may have left before the assault.

After the gang-rape, the boys dropped the girl at the pub and left. She asked her father to pick her up.

When her father asked her about the injuries to her neck, she told him some boys had attacked her.

The police initially registered a case of "outraging modesty" based on the girl's father's complaint. It was changed to a rape case later.