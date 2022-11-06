MBA Student Mixed Drugs With Chocolate, Used Social Media To Sell Them

The accused sold chocolate bars for Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, the police said.

A 22-year-old student pursuing business management from a US University has been arrested and charged with manufacturing and supplying chocolates mixed with drugs in Hyderabad. The accused allegedly used social media platforms to market the product and used ride services like Uber and Rapido to deliver them to his customers.

The accused, identified as Rishi Sanjay Mehta, is the son of a prominent businessman who owns a Pharma unit in Hyderabad.

The student used to mix hash oil with raw chocolate and prepare chocolate bars, the police said, adding that he used to market the product through social media platforms.

"Several youngsters aged between 18 and 22 were his clients. He would advertise and communicate with clients through social media, Whatsapp, Instagram and Snapchat, saying edibles are available. That was the code word," Hyderabad top cop CV Anand said.

Rishi Mehta, the police said, mixed 4 kg raw chocolate with 40 grams of hash oil and made 60 chocolate bars, which he sold for Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

After consuming the bars, the children would remain intoxicated for 6-7 hours, the police said.

"We will put them for rehablitation. Parents need to watch their children carefully, monitor their activities on mobile phone etc," Mr Anand said.