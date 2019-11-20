Hyderabad Man Gets 10-Year Jail Term For Raping Daughter

A man in Hyderabad raped his 10-year-old daughter. (Representational)

A Hyderabad court convicted a 40-year-old man on Tuesday for sexually assaulting his 10-year-old daughter last year and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, the man threatened her not to disclose the matter to anyone.

Last year, the girl broke down after watching a video about good touch and bad touch at her school. A teacher called the girl's mother and informed her about the matter, the police said.

Following this, a case was registered and the accused was arrested.

