Hyderabad Man Drives Car With 3 Children Into Lake

Financial problems are said to be the reason for the man's extreme step. (Representational)

A man attempted suicide along with his three children by driving the car into a lake on the outskirts of Hyderabad today.

Seeing this, passersby ran to rescue them and pulled all four out of the lake.

The incident happened at Inamguda Lake under Abdullapurmet police station limits.

Ashok, a resident of BN Reddy Nagar in Hyderabad and working as a contractor, had taken out his son and two daughters for a morning outing. After reaching the lake, he drove the car into the water.

As the occupants in the car were drowning, locals saved them with the help of ropes.

The locals had initially thought it to be an accident. However, the preliminary probe by the police revealed that Ashok wanted to end his life with his children.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

More details were awaited.



