Hyderabad Man Arrested For Raping Minor "Lured Her With Chocolates" The accused allegedly raped the girl at his rented room on the night of June 23, police said based on a complaint filed by girl's mother.

A 55-year-old man, who allegedly raped a minor girl was arrested from Goshamahal in Hyderabad, police said today.



The accused, Tulasi Ram Yadav, allegedly raped the girl at his rented room on the night of June 23, police said based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother.



"The accused grew close to her, by buying her chocolates, biscuits, etc while she used to cycle in the area," police said.



The 14-year-old after returning home the next day informed about the incident to her mother, who filed a complaint with police on June 24.







Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the man under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



The accused was arrested yesterday, police said.



The victim was sent for counselling and for medical treatment to 'Bharosa' (a centre to support women and children who are victims of violence), they added.