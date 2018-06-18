Hyderabad Man Arrested For Raping Live-In Partner's Minor Daughter

A.Ramesh allegedly raped the 12-year old girl in their house on June 16 when her mother, a construction labourer, had gone out for work, they said.
The girl later told her mother that the man, who was drunk, allegedly raped her and threatened to kill her if she complained to anyone about it, police said.
She also said he had sexually assaulted her earlier on two occasions.
Based on a complaint from the victim's mother, a case was registered and the man arrested.
CommentsThe woman along with her daughter had been living with the man for the past 10 years after her husband had deserted her following a domestic dispute, police said.
