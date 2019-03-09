Hyderabad Girl Stripped, Cut With Blade, Filmed By Drug Addict; Survives

The accused was beaten up before he was handed over to the police.

An 16-year-old girl was allegedly stripped naked and her body cut with blade by a drug addict in Hyderabad. The accused reportedly kept filming the act even as the girl, covered in blood, kept requesting him to stop the assault and let her go.

The girl was rescued by locals after they heard her screams; the accused was beaten up before he was handed over to the police. The incident is reported to have taken place in Hyderabad's Gandhi Nagar on Thursday.

Gandhi Nagar, which has a large number of students, has become infamous for drug-related incidents, say social workers.

The accused, whose age is yet to be verified, has been booked for kidnapping. Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is also likely to be added in the case.