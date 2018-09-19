Father Met Hyderabad Bride To 'Talk', Hacks Her For Inter-Caste Marriage

Madhavi and Sandeep had a simple Arya Samaj wedding on September 12.

A 20-year-old and the man she married just a week ago in Hyderabad were attacked by her father for going against the family's wishes. The accused had reportedly called the newlyweds for conciliatory talks. He said he wanted to meet his daughter. They couldn't refuse.

After the couple, Madhavi and Sandeep, arrived at the meeting point in SR Nagar, the father came to see them and parked his motorcycle next to theirs. Without wasting another minute, Manoharachary removed his helmet and reached out for a machete in his sling bag.

He went for his 21-year-old son-in-law first. After Sandeep fell to the ground, he attacked his daughter. The strikes kept coming for Madhavi. A passerby tried to intervene without much success. The assault was captured on a CCTV camera.

Manoharachary escaped as Madhavi bled profusely, shocked and unable to react or move, and Sandeep badly injured.

Local residents took them to hospital where Madhavi is in a serious condition. She has suffered deep injuries in the neck and hand and lost a lot of blood, doctors said.

"She is in physiological and mental shock. Besides the loss of blood, she could suffer infections too. We have to carefully monitor her condition for the next 24-48 hours, the doctor said.

Madhavi and Sandeep had known each other for five years. They were studying in different colleges in Hyderabad. They wanted to marry, but Madhavi's upper caste family was against the idea. So last Wednesday, the couple had a simple Arya Samaj wedding in the presence of their friends.

Her parents refused to accept their inter-caste marriage. However, today when Madhavi's father called them over and said he wanted to buy them presents, they agreed.

"They came to our police station after their marriage. The SR Nagar police called the two families and counselled them about the intercaste marriage,'' said Vijay Kumar, investigating officer.

The police are searching for the accused.

Last week, a Christian man was killed in Nalgonda's Miryalguda in a case of alleged honour killing. Seven persons, including his father-in-law, who was opposed to the marriage, were arrested.