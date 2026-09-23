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Hyderabad Cop's WhatsApp Search Reunites Missing Pet Dog With Owner

Shiro's disappearance had sparked a search across different parts of the city after the dog went missing from Madhuranagar.

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Hyderabad Cop's WhatsApp Search Reunites Missing Pet Dog With Owner
After confirming the dog's whereabouts, the information was passed on to the owner.
Hyderabad (TG):

A pet dog that went missing from Hyderabad's Madhuranagar was traced several kilometres away and reunited with its owner with the help of a police constable's WhatsApp initiative.

Shiro's disappearance had sparked a search across different parts of the city after the dog went missing from Madhuranagar.

Police constable Deepti helped by sharing the dog's photograph and identifying details in multiple WhatsApp groups, extending the search beyond the local area.

The effort led to a breakthrough in Moula Ali, where Shiro was traced, nearly 20 km from where it had gone missing.

After confirming the dog's whereabouts, the information was passed on to the owner and Shiro was safely reunited with him. 

The pet owner thanked constable Deepti for her efforts in helping locate the missing dog and facilitating the reunion.

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