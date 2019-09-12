Hyderabad Cop Says Marriage Proposal Rejected Over Job Timings, Quits

The cop told his seniors his job was becoming an impediment to his marriage. (Representational)

A 29-year old police constable in Hyderabad has quit his job submitted his resignation, citing difficulties in getting married after a woman turned down his marriage proposal, saying that his job required irregular working hours and lacked career growth.

In the letter, addressed to the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, S Pratap said frontline policemen retired in the same post, indicating that they often do not get promotions. He claimed his marriage proposals got rejected because he was a police constable.

S Pratap said the prospective bride had told his relatives that "constables work for 24 hours, they take no proper responsibility (of household) and retire as constables only. There is no growth in their job."

"I was very disturbed and depressed with my job. Hence, I request with folded hands that my resignation be accepted,” S Pratap said in the letter.

S Pratap said there had been no word from his superiors far.

