Hyderabad Cop Breastfeeds 2-Month-Old Abandoned Baby, Gets Awarded

I understood the baby was crying of hunger, so breasted her, says cop.

A woman constable was awarded on Monday after she breastfed a two-month-old baby who was left abandoned in Hyderabad.

The cop, Priyanka, said that she got a call from her husband Ravinder, who too is a constable, saying that he found an abandoned girl near Osmania hospital.

"After I received the call, I immediately booked a cab and rushed towards Afzalgunj police station where she was brought," said Ms Priyanka.

"I am a mother of a small baby, so I understood she was crying of hunger. I immediately breastfed her and she calmed down," she added.

The mother of the baby was traced and she has been handed over to her on Monday.

Top officials of Hyderabad city police after knowing about the incident appreciated the constable couple. Hyderabad Police Commissioner also awarded the couple for their kind gesture.