Hyderabad Baby Caught In Parents' Quarrel Flung To Ground By Mother

A young mother is seen flinging her baby to the ground during a quarrel with her husband.

A woman flung her month-old baby to the ground in the middle of a fight with her husband on a busy road in Hyderabad. The disturbing sight is on mobile video.

In the footage, the young mother is seen shouting at a man, apparently her husband, and chasing him as he tries to evade her. According to the police, the fight escalated when the man alleged that the baby was not his.

The woman is seen raving and ranting and trying to get him to hold the baby, but he refuses and hands the infant back. The woman then snatches her baby and, even as witnesses scream and try to stop her, flings the crying child to the ground.

Her husband picks up the baby and is seen hitting the woman. The baby, wailing continuously, passed many hands until a traffic policeman came upon the scene and caught hold of the baby. He handed the child over to officials of emergency Childline services.