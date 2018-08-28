Hyderabad Baby Caught In Parents' Quarrel Flung To Ground By Mother

The baby, wailing continuously, passed many hands until a Hyderabad traffic policeman came upon the scene and caught hold of the baby.

Hyderabad | Edited by | Updated: August 28, 2018 12:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Hyderabad Baby Caught In Parents' Quarrel Flung To Ground By Mother

A young mother is seen flinging her baby to the ground during a quarrel with her husband.

Hyderabad: 

A woman flung her month-old baby to the ground in the middle of a fight with her husband on a busy road in Hyderabad. The disturbing sight is on mobile video.

In the footage, the young mother is seen shouting at a man, apparently her husband, and chasing him as he tries to evade her. According to the police, the fight escalated when the man alleged that the baby was not his.

The woman is seen raving and ranting and trying to get him to hold the baby, but he refuses and hands the infant back. The woman then snatches her baby and, even as witnesses scream and try to stop her, flings the crying child to the ground.

Her husband picks up the baby and is seen hitting the woman. The baby, wailing continuously, passed many hands until a traffic policeman came upon the scene and caught hold of the baby. He handed the child over to officials of emergency Childline services.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Hyderabad BabyMehdipatnamHyderabad Baby Thrown

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Delhi RainTamil NewsDMK chiefNews in BanglaAsian Games 2018Train StatusPNR StatusKerala Flood ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonPetrol, Diesel Prices

................................ Advertisement ................................