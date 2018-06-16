Hyderabad Twins With Mental Disability Killed Allegedly By Uncle The 12-year-old siblings, twins, were killed because their uncle, Mallikarjun Reddy, could not see his sister deal with the "trauma" anymore. He has been arrested by the police and is being questioned.

Share EMAIL PRINT 12-year-old twins with mental disability were killed allegedly by their uncle in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Two children with mental disabilities were killed allegedly by their maternal uncle in Hyderabad's Chaitanyapuri area on Friday.



The 12-year-old siblings, twins, were killed because their uncle, Mallikarjun Reddy, could not see his sister deal with the "trauma" anymore. He has been arrested by the police and is being questioned.



Two other suspects, Mallikarjun Reddy's roommate and a taxi driver have also been arrested.



The medical history of the twins - Srujana Reddy and Vishnuvardhan Reddy - was not known at the time the incident was reported this morning. Details in this regard are being investigated.



This comes days after another 10-year-old child with mental disabilities was rescued from her parents who was fed soap by her parents, who allegedly tried to kill her.





Two children with mental disabilities were killed allegedly by their maternal uncle in Hyderabad's Chaitanyapuri area on Friday.The 12-year-old siblings, twins, were killed because their uncle, Mallikarjun Reddy, could not see his sister deal with the "trauma" anymore. He has been arrested by the police and is being questioned.Two other suspects, Mallikarjun Reddy's roommate and a taxi driver have also been arrested. The medical history of the twins - Srujana Reddy and Vishnuvardhan Reddy - was not known at the time the incident was reported this morning. Details in this regard are being investigated.This comes days after another 10-year-old child with mental disabilities was rescued from her parents who was fed soap by her parents, who allegedly tried to kill her.