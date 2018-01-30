Head And Hands In One, Torso In Other; Woman's Body Parts Found In Gunny Bags In Hyderabad The body is that of a woman aged between 25 and 30 years, and her identity is yet to be ascertained.

Share EMAIL PRINT A case of murder has been registered and the body parts have been sent for forensic study. (File photo) Hyderabad: Chopped body parts of an unidentified woman were found stuffed in two gunny bags near the Botanical garden at Kondapur near Hitech city in Hyderabad today, police said.



While one bag contained the severed head and hands, another one was stuffed with the torso, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Division) N Shyam Prasad Rao said.



The body is that of a woman aged between 25 and 30 years, and her identity is yet to be ascertained, he said.



"Some locals alerted the police after finding the bloodstained gunny bags lying by the road near the Botanical garden. After opening the bags, chopped body parts were found," Mr Rao said.



A case of murder has been registered and the body parts have been sent for forensic examination, the police said, adding a probe is underway.



Yesterday,





