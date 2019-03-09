Gold Worth Rs 90 Lakh Seized At Hyderabad Airport, 5 Arrested

Two of the accused were smuggling the gold into Hyderabad while three were waiting to receive them

The Hyderabad Customs seized 3 kilograms gold worth around Rs 90 lakh concealed in trolley bags at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Friday.

Five persons were apprehended in connection with the case. Two were carrying the smuggled gold while three others were waiting outside the airport to receive them.

"Today, we have arrested five persons in a case of smuggling of 3 kg of gold valued around 90 lakhs, which were concealed in 4 trolley bags brought by two carriers from Dubai to Hyderabad by Emirates flight. The gold was coated with aluminum," said MMR Reddy, Commissioner, Hyderabad Customs.

The gold was coated with aluminum in order to bypass security checks and customs.

"We have also identified the kingpin in this case and search for him is on. All the five accused persons are carriers and working for the main accused person who is absconding," the senior official of the customs added.

He also informed that last year, a total seizure of 28 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 9 crore was made, while 13 persons were arrested in different cases.