Fire In Hyderabad Multi-Storey Building With 200 Inside; Nobody Injured

Fire was extinguished within one hour, the official said. (Representational)

A major fire broke out in a multi-storeyed commercial complex in Hyderabad's Basheerbagh area Wednesday but no one was injured, police and fire department officials said.

About 200 people who were inside the multi-storeyed complex when the fire broke out on the fifth floor and six people who were trapped on that floor were rescued, they said.

The blaze was noticed around 12.45 pm on the fifth floor which later spread to nearby floors, even as 10 fire tenders were engaged to extinguish it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) P Viswa Prasad told PTI.

According to Regional Fire Officer V Papaiah, they received a call about the fire at 1 pm. When they reached the spot, the entire fifth floor was engulfed in flames and smoke, he said.

"The fire started in a office located on the fifth floor of the building and spread to the sixth floor. Fire crew alerted all the occupants and six people trapped on the floor were rescued," he said.

The fire was extinguished in one hour and the smoke was also cleared, the official said.

It was found that the fire fighting equipment in the building was not functioning and the exit doors and staircases were blocked and there was lack of proper ventilation, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire was under investigation and the loss of property was under assessment, they said.