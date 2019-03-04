False Fire Alarm Triggers Panic At IKEA Store In Hyderabad

Swedish home furnishing multinational IKEA opened its first India store in Hyderabad in August last year.

A fire alarm at the IKEA store in Hyderabad on Sunday night triggered panic and led hundreds of customers and employees to rush out of the store, police said. Later, it proved to be a false alarm.

"A false alarm broke out at about 8 p.m. in the IKEA store in Hyderabad due to which customers and co-workers had to be evacuated for some minutes as a safety procedure. Everyone is back in the building safely and business is back to normal," an IKEA spokesperson said.

Police said somebody in the cellar pressed the fire alarm button. An IKEA spokesperson said they were trying to identify the person responsible.

