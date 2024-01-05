Engineering Student Dies By Suicide In Telangana

The reasons for extreme step were not known immediately, said police (Representational)

A female engineering student of a private institution in neighbouring Sangareddy district of Telangana killed herself on Friday, police said.

The 18-year-old student, who was studying B.Tech first year in computer science, jumped from the fifth floor of a building, they said.

The reasons for her extreme step were not known immediately and an investigation is on, the police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)