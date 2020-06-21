Missing Patient's Body Found In Hospital Mortuary In Hyderabad: Police

On Friday, the man's family members were called to the hospital to identify the body. (Representational)

The body of a missing patient has been found in a hospital mortuary in Hyderabad where he was admitted, the police said.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged on June 6 stating that Narender Singh, 39, had gone missing after he was admitted to the Gandhi Hospital. The patient had been admitted to the COVID-19 hospital after complaining of breathlessness and fever on May 31.

Ranveer Reddy, Circle Inspector, said: "After receiving the complaint, we took up the investigation. It was noticed that before getting admitted to Gandhi hospital, Narender Singh was treated in Osmania and King Koti hospital."

Investigation revealed that Narender Singh died on May 31 at 10:30 pm at the hospital and was marked as an unidentified body while his name was mentioned in the OP sheet as Narender Singh, the police said.

"After a few days, we identified this marked unidentified corpse as Narender Singh's body," the official added.

On Friday, the man's family members were called to the hospital to identify the body. The body was sent for an autopsy after which it was handed over to the family on Saturday, the police said.

"The missing case has been altered to a suspicious death and further probe is in," the police officer said.

Alleging negligence on the part of the hospital, the family of the man said: "The hospital has shown negligence as he was healthy when admitted to hospital. They are giving us a body in return. Initially, the hospital authorities said that they have discharged Narender Singh and now they said they are having the body. If treatment was provided to Narender on time then he would have been alive now."

A similar incident took place at the hospital recently after a resident of Asif Nagar in Hyderabad sought the help of Telangana Chief Minister alleging that the body of his brother was missing from the hospital.