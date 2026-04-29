Black Plastic, Bedsheets: How 2 Hyderabad Women Tried Smuggling Rs 11 Crore Meth In Train

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 11.4 kilograms of Amphetamine (crystal meth), valued at about Rs 11.4 crore in Hyderabad on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the DRI arrested two women passengers at Secunderabad Railway Station in Hyderabad while travelling by train. When officials checked passengers' luggage, they found 10 transparent plastic packets with a white crystalline substance.

The narcotics had been carefully concealed-wrapped in black polythene, covered with designer paper, and hidden within bedsheets inside the bags to avoid detection. Field tests confirmed the substance as Amphetamine.

The 11.4 kg of contraband, worth approximately Rs 11.4 crore on the black market, was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Both women were arrested under the said law, and investigations are ongoing.

This operation significantly hampers organised drug trafficking and prevents large quantities of dangerous narcotics from reaching the streets, thereby protecting lives, especially youngsters said the authorities.