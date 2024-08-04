Bike Hits Median On Hyderabad Flyover, 2 Men Flung In Air, Die: Cops

The police shifted the bodies to Osmania Hospital for autopsy (Representational)

Two men, who were riding a bike were killed, after falling down from a flyover in Hyderabad on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred on the Kothaguda flyover on Gachibowli road under the limits of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

K. Rohith, 27, and Bala Prasanna, 26, both residents of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, were going on a bike from Masjid Banda towards Hafeezpet when the accident occurred.

Rohith, a software engineer, was driving the bike while Prasanna, who was searching for a job, was riding the pillion.

Driving at a high speed, Rohith rammed the bike into the median. Both youngsters were flung in the air by the impact and fell on the road beneath the flyover. They were shifted to a hospital in a critical condition and succumbed while undergoing treatment, police said.

The police shifted the bodies to Osmania Hospital for autopsy and took up investigation.

In another accident, a woman and her 12-year-old son were killed and another son was injured when the scooty they were riding was hit by a RTC bus in Rangareddy district near Hyderabad.

The accident occurred in Nandigama when the family was returning from JP Dargah.

Amjed Begum, 35, who was riding the scooty, and her son Abdul Rahman, 12, were killed while another son Abdul Raheem, 9, was injured.

Police shifted the injured to hospital and the bodies were sent for autopsy.

A police officer said they registered a case and took up an investigation.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)