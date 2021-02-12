Barred From School Over Fees, Hyderabad Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide

The class tenth student was found hanging in her house, police officials said.

A daughter of a labourer couple died by suicide in Hyderabad after she was allegedly not allowed to attend school due to non-payment of fees, police said.

The class tenth student was found hanging in her house, police officials said. Her parents, who are daily wage workers, had paid part of the around Rs 37,000 school fees.

"Despite loss of income due to lockdown, we had managed to pay around Rs 15,000 of the total sum. I had told them we would pay by 20th," said girl's father, Hariprasad.

"My daughter didn't want to go to school yesterday. She told me to tell the teacher she had gone to hospital as she did not want to face them. The teachers were making her call me and put pressure to pay," he said.

"School fees has claimed my child. We had said we would pay by the 20th. I don't know what kind of humiliation my child was subjected to, she killed herself," cried mother Sunitha.

The girl was reportedly hurt after she was denied entry by the school authorities, who allegedly asked her to pay the remaining fees and told her not to attend classes till then.

No suicide note had been found and further investigation was underway.

"We have filed a case against school Management based on parents complaint and will be investigating their role," said Inspector Narsimha Swamy.