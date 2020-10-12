50-Year-Old Killed After Being Run Over By Speeding Ferrari In Hyderabad

The driver of the car, identified as Naveen Kumar has been arrested and Madhapur Police.

A 50-year-old man, who worked as a watchman at an under-construction building in Madhapur of Hyderabad, died after being run over by a speeding Ferrari car on Sunday.

The driver of the car, identified as Naveen Kumar has been arrested and Madhapur Police has registered a case against him.

The person has been identified as Yesu Babu.

Police said that on Sunday evening the luxury sports car driven by Naveen Kumar proceeding towards Jubilee Hills from Madhapur ran over Babu. The victim died on the spot, and police after reaching the spot recovered the car and shifted the body to a government hospital for postmortem.