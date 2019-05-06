50 Government Ambulances Gutted In Fire In Hyderabad

No casualties were reported in the incident. An investigation has been ordered.

Hyderabad | | Updated: May 06, 2019 23:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
50 Government Ambulances Gutted In Fire In Hyderabad

Nearly 50 government ambulances were on fire in the parking, says police.


Hyderabad: 

As many as 50 government ambulances were gutted in a fire that broke out on Monday in Jeedimetla police station limits in Hyderabad.

Subhash Reddy, specialist firearms officer (SFO), Jeedimetla said, "On Monday afternoon around 1 pm, we received information about fire in GVK EMRI parking place."

"When we reached, we found several government ambulances on fire in the parking. Fire tenders were called in and after some time we doused the flame. Around fifty ambulances were gutted in the fire," he said.

No casualties were reported in the incident. An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

50 government ambulances50 government ambulances gutted

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CBSE Class 10 ResultElection 2019Lok Sabha ElectionHow to Vote IndiaPhase 5 ElectionGeneral ElectionLok Sabha PollsElections 2019Live NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MobilesIPL FinalVideocon D2HClass 10 ResultGames of ThronesSacred Games 2

................................ Advertisement ................................