The man was rushed to a nearby hospital with head injuries, police said. (Representational)

A 27-year-old man died on Sunday after he fell off a two-storey building while flying a kite in Hyderabad's Warasiguda area, the police said.

The incident occurred this afternoon when the man, a scrap dealer by profession, lost his balance and fell on the compound wall of the building.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital with head injuries, they said, adding that he died in the evening during treatment.

A case has been registered by the police.

