Police have arrested the driver for negligence. (Representational)

A two-year-old boy died after being hit by a battery-operated vehicle at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, police said Wednesday. The boy had gone to the zoo with his family.

The child was hit by the vehicle while returning from the zoo with his family. He was rushed to a hospital but died on the way, police said.