16-Year-Old Run Over By Train In Hyderabad While Clicking Photos: Cops

A 16-year-old student, who allegedly came to a railway track here along with two other friends to shoot selfies, was killed after being hit by a train on Friday, officials said.

The teenager, who was walking on the track, could not avoid being hit by train, though his friends, who were shooting on a mobile phone, managed to escape after the train came close to them, the railway police said.

The boy was a resident of Hyderabad, they added. A case has been registered.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)