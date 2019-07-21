14-Month-Old Boy Dies In Roof Collapse In Hyderabad

The debris fell on the baby and his mother. (Representational)

A 14-month old boy died and his mother was injured after the roof of a room of their house collapsed in Hyderabad on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the incident happened at around 6.10 am and the debris fell on the baby and his mother. The collapse killed the baby instantly while his mother was taken to a hospital with the help of local residents.

Civic officials said the roof of the second room constructed with kiln lime mortar collapsed.

Police, based on preliminary investigation, said due to the recent rains, water had accumulated on the roof and it had got wet due to which it suddenly collapsed.

